The Girlfriend Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna Film Witnesses Steady Growth!

Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, The Girlfriend has shown steady growth over its opening weekend, largely driven by positive word-of-mouth. On its third day, the film earned approximately Rs.3 crore (India net collection), bringing its first-three-day total to around Rs.6 to 7 crore across all languages.

The film opened to a modest start with about Rs.1.3 crore on Day 1 and then nearly doubled its Day 2 collection to roughly Rs.2.4–2.55 crore. The Sunday uptick, though less dramatic than Saturday’s jump, was notable for maintaining the trend and increasing occupancy in key Telugu-speaking markets, where the film recorded peak afternoon and evening shows.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend is not the typical glossy romance. It delves into the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on Rashmika’s character, Bhooma, as she navigates love, independence and emotional turbulence. Critics have applauded Rashmika’s performance for its depth and sincerity, with some calling it one of her career’s best.

Despite the encouraging trend, analysts say the film still has a steep road ahead. Early collections suggest audience interest is building, but the film needs strong weekday holds to secure a commercially favourable run. With a budget that requires it to climb much higher to reach hit status, the coming days will be critical.

Key observations from the weekend include the film’s better performance in its home Telugu belt compared to other regions. The growth pattern reflects that this is a “slow-burn” kind of film, one that relies on build-up rather than a massive opening bang. If it can sustain or improve Sunday’s momentum into the week, it may continue to expand its reach across territories.

In essence, The Girlfriend has taken its first step in the right direction. The upward weekend trend and affirmative reviews give it the breathing room to grow. Now the performance on Monday and the subsequent days will be the real test of whether it can translate this promising start into lasting success.