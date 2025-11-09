The Girlfriend Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna Film Picks Up Steam After Rough Start!

The Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, showed strong growth on its second day at the box office. After a modest start on Friday with collections of around Rs.1.3 crore, the film witnessed a remarkable jump of nearly 90% on Day 2, earning approximately Rs.2.5 crore.

This surge in collections reflects improving word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. The film saw a noticeable rise in occupancy levels on Saturday, particularly in major Telugu cities where the afternoon and evening shows registered higher footfalls.

Despite the encouraging uptick, The Girlfriend still faces a tough road ahead. With a production budget estimated at Rs.42 crore, the film reportedly needs to collect around Rs.80 crore net in India to achieve hit status. The current numbers indicate promise, but consistent performance through the week will be crucial for it to sustain momentum.

What seems to be working in its favor is Rashmika Mandanna’s strong fan following and the film’s youth-driven storyline. Early viewers have praised the chemistry between the lead pair and the emotional depth of the narrative, which appears to be connecting well with the younger audience.

As the film heads into Sunday and beyond, industry analysts are watching closely to see whether The Girlfriend can maintain its upward trend. A steady hold over the next few days will determine if this promising romantic drama can translate its strong weekend into lasting box office success.