Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara Final Action Shoot in Hyderabad

Under the supervision of Anl Arasu, megastar Chiranjeevi, director Vassishta, and UV Creations are filming the grand finale of Vishwambhara in Hyderabad.

Amidst the Sankranti celebrations, the highly anticipated socio-fantasy entertainment film Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is set to hit theatres. The project is progressing as planned, with post-production work and other production duties nearing completion.

As anticipation peaks, the film's grand finale is being shot on a large scale in Hyderabad. This concluding scene is expected to be one of the most elaborate and visually stunning set pieces in the movie. Vassishta's innovative direction has effectively enhanced the fantasy elements, creating a visually captivating and engaging narrative experience.

India's top action choreographer, Anl Arasu, has been brought on board to design the action sequences, ensuring a dramatic and thrilling conclusion. Known for his exceptional action choreography, Arasu's involvement is expected to add a high level of dynamism and precision to the climax, leaving the audience more than satisfied.

Vishwambhara promises to be an unparalleled cinematic experience, with Chiranjeevi's magnetic presence at the heart of this crucial showdown. Building on the intricate plot developments earlier in the film, the final act is anticipated to be the movie's pinnacle, matching the scope and grandeur of the story leading up to it.

Featuring a stellar cast and a team of renowned professionals, Vishwambhara is a prestigious, large-scale production presented by the well-known production company UV Creations, under the leadership of Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod. Ashika Ranganath and Trisha Krishnan play significant roles in the film, with Kunal Kapoor portraying a powerful character. The film's cinematography is helmed by the esteemed Chota K Naidu, while the Oscar-winning MM Keeravani composes the soundtrack.