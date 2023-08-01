BRO Day 4 Collections: Sai Dharam Tej's Film Ruling The Box Office

Director Samuthirakani's BRO stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. The film met with mixed reviews from critics and the public alike. Mega fans can't stop raving about the film, though.

BRO latest collections

BRO managed to collect Rs 4.68 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total collections of BRO sum at Rs 79.73 cr.

Check out four days collection of AP/TS in detail:

BroTheAvatar AP/TS Box Office

Day 1 - ₹ 35.24 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 19.78 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 20.03 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.68 cr

Total - ₹ 79.73 cr

Yesterday, BRO's success meet was held in Hyderabad. Sai Dharam Tej, Samutjhirakani and the rest of the team attended the event. The success celebration will continue in Vijayawada. Sai Dharam Tej will be visiting four different places to meet the audience. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are also part of BRO movie.

