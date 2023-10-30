Bhagavanth Kesari's Latest Collections

Director Anil Ravipudi's latest outing features Balakrishna and Sree Leela in pivotal roles. The film has set the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres.

It has been 11 days since the action entertainer was released in theatres. The film has collected Rs 130 crore (gross) at the box office.

Check out the area-wise collections of Bhagavanth Kesari in detail:

Nizam - 16.66 Cr

UA - 5.83 Cr

Ceeded - 13 Cr

Nellore - 2.26 Cr

East - 3.09 Cr

West - 2.64 Cr

Krishna - 3.26 cr

Guntur - 5.57 Cr

KA & ROI - 5.13 Cr

Os - 7.96 Cr

Total 11 days WW Share 65.40 Cr

Total 11 Days WW Gross 130.01 Cr

Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.