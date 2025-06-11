Avika Gor Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Actress Avika Gor is not new to TV or movie fans, especially from the Telugu states. Avika Gor became a household name in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after shooting to fame with Balika Vadhu, which was later dubbed into Telugu as Chinnari Pelli Koothuru.

Avika has managed to also make use of the fame she got through TV by making a debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala. The film ended up being a giant hit at the box office, and she continued to act in many movies and TV shows in Telugu. Now, the actress has announced delightful news for her fans. She announced her engagement to Milind Chandwani after dating each other for five years.

Avika wrote an emotional post, celebrating the love of her life and expressing how fortunate she felt to have become engaged to Milindi Chandwani.

"He asked… I smiled, I cried, and I screamed the easiest YES of my life! I exude a cinematic atmosphere, complete with a background score, slow-motion dreams, and a constant stream of mascara. He’s logical, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… fit."