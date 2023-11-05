Amala Paul Marries Boyfriend Jagat Desai

Actress Amala Paul tied the knot with her boyfriend Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony held in Kochi today. The wedding took place at a star hotel in Kochi which saw the attendance of the family members and close-knit friends.

The Bride and the Groom sizzled in elegant lavender attire—Amala adorned in a lehenga while her husband looked dashing in a sherwani. Their engagement was announced on October 26. Jagat Desai had proposed to Amala Paul on her birthday while celebrating in Goa.

In the video shared by Jagat and Amala on the Instagram it showed the couple enjoying a flash mob dance performance at some restaurant during their vacation. The dancers then asked Jagat to join, who went on to show his dance moves to a blushing Amala dressed in a stunning pink outfit.

Amid the dance performance, Jagat went down on his knees and proposed to Amala with a ring to the sound and visuals of flying confetti. Finally, Amala accepted his proposal with a kiss.

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. The couple got married on June 12, 2014 in Chennai. In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. They got divorced in 2017.

