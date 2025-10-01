Allu Sirish Announces Engagement to Nayanika in an Emotional Note!

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish, brother of superstar Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to Nayanika. The actor shared the happy news on social media with a heartfelt message, revealing that the engagement will take place on 31 October.

Sirish chose to make the announcement on a special day, the birth anniversary of his grandfather, legendary comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. In his note, he wrote that sharing such an important milestone on this day feels deeply meaningful to him.

The actor also paid tribute to his late grandmother, mentioning how she had wished to see him married. “Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together,” Sirish wrote. He added that both families have warmly embraced their love and are overjoyed about the upcoming engagement.

Sirish, who has starred in films such as Gouravam, Srirasthu Subhamasthu and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, has largely kept his personal life private until now. This public announcement has delighted fans, who have flooded his post with congratulations and warm wishes.

The Allu family, one of the most prominent names in Telugu cinema, now has another big celebration lined up. With the engagement set for October 31, fans will be watching closely for glimpses of the ceremony and for more updates about the wedding plans.

This engagement marks a significant personal milestone for Allu Sirish, and the emotional note he shared has struck a chord with many of his followers, blending family legacy, love and new beginnings.