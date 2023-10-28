Alekhya Harika Turns Heroine, To Romance Santosh Sobhan

Bigg Boss fame, YouTube star Dettadi Harika alias Alekya Harika needs no special introduction. She has gained a lot of craze in two Telugu states by speaking in Telangana accent through a YouTube channel called Dettadi. With that craze, she received the offer of Bigg Boss season-4 and got a place in the top five. Later she appeared in many shows. But she has been staying away from the silver screen for some time now.

The latest talk that is doing the rounds is that Alekhya Harika is going to make an entry as a heroine. It seems that young hero Santhosh Shobhan is the main protagonist and Alekhya Harika is going to make an entry as the heroine opposite him. It is said that Baby Makers producer SKN and director Sai Rajesh are producing this project together. Sai Rajesh has already given a big chance to YouTuber Vaishnavi Chaitanya with Baby movie.

It is heard that the film is going to be made on a shoe-string budget. It seems that the story and pre-production works have already been completed. It is reported that the project will go on the sets soon. It seems that the pooja program of this film will be held tomorrow.

After Bigg Boss, Harika did some hulchul initially. However, within a few days her buzz fizzled out. Yet Harika is quite active on social media. She is often sharing videos and happening photos to grab the attention of youth. It can be said that if this film project really takes off, she will be back into the limelight.