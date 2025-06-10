Akhanda 2 Teaser Review: Balakrishna & Boyapati Are Back With a Bang

In a celebratory moment for Balakrishna fans, the glimpse of his next movie, Akhanda 2, with Boyapati Srinu, was released and opened to a bumper response on YouTube. Within 17 hours of its release, the Akhanda 2 teaser managed to garner well over 16 million views and counting. The makers' aim to make the film truly pan-Indian might have finally paid off, as the glimpse is being revered by audiences not just from the Telugu states but also across India.

Balakrishna's films adhere to a simple rule: disregard logic and embrace the journey. Akhanda 2 promises a similar experience to its prequel. Akhanda emerged as one of the biggest hits in the actor's career, and ever since the film's release, there has been a giant demand for the film's sequel.

Boyapati and Balakrishna are one of the most successful actor-director combinations in Telugu cinema, and it looks like Akhanda 2 will continue the same narrative forward. With Tollywood aiming for pan-Indian films, especially for its big stars, Akhanda 2 successfully appealed to a wide audience across the country with its content. However, it must be noted that the movie will have a tough time clashing with Pawan Kalyan's OG, directed by Sujeeth.

Both the films are slated to release on September 25th this year, and Thaman S is the music composer for OG and Akhanda 2. Boyapati Srinu, who has a knack for showcasing his heroes with a fresh look, managed to impress the audiences once again by projecting Balakrishna as the ferocious, people-saving Aghora.

The teaser has heightened expectations from fans for the movie, and with each passing month up to its release, people will be talking about Akhanda 2. The one-minute glimpse has left a significant impact on the masses, suggesting that Balakrishna and Boyapati have a promising film.