Akhanda 2 Teaser: Balakrishna Gets a Ferocious Villain in Aadi Pinisetty!

The glimpse of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, Akhanda 2, was released last night, and it has become one of the most discussed topics on the internet right now. On account of Balakrishna's birthday today, the makers have released a glimpse of the movie, which focuses on a Tollywood actor playing the role of Aghora. As soon as the teaser was revealed, it went viral in no time, and social media has been flooded with praise for Boyapati Sreenu for projecting Balakrishna in the best way possible.

Certain heroes sync with a few filmmakers perfectly. The Balakrishna-Boyapati combination is one such thing; with Akhanda 2 going to clash against Pawan Kalyan's OG, it's going to be a feast not just for movie lovers but also for exhibitors across the Telugu states, as theaters will be filled with people again. Akhanda 2 releases on September 25, 2025.

Now, even though the entire teaser is filled with Balakrishna's magnanimous screen presence, there is also a crucial thing that fans missed out on, and it's the villain. There was just one shot in the entire teaser dedicated to him, but that was enough to imagine how menacingly Boyapati Sreenu wrote the character.

The teaser also paid an ode to the Pahalgam terror attack, and Balakrishna could be seen killing terrorists. So, the question remains, who is playing the antagonist role in Akhanda 2? If you missed the news, don't worry; we can help.

Akhanda 2's villain is South Indian actor Aadhi Pinisetty. The actor, known for playing antagonist roles and shining as the main lead, got a meaty role in Balakrishna's movie. Boyapati Sreenu, who had already worked with Aadhi in Sarainodu, has cast him again for Akhanda 2, and it looks like this decision will pay off big time in the theaters.

Aadhi, who has been having a hard time with few of his films working as the main lead, is balancing his act by choosing antagonist roles whenever he can> With Akhanda 2 set to have a bumper opening in the Telugu states, it will be a favorable breakthrough for Aadhi Pinisetty as well.