Heartbreaking Video Shows Indian Student Crying, Handcuffed, Deported from US

A disturbing video of an Indian student being deported from the U.S. has emerged on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread outrage against the Trump administration.

In the video, shared by Indian-origin entrepreneur Kunal Jain, the student is seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground by U.S. law enforcement officers. The incident reportedly occurred on June 7, and concerns continue to grow over the student’s well-being.

Expressing anguish over the ill-treatment of the student, Jain wrote: “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

Providing further details, he added: “This poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar, he was supposed to board the same flight as me last night, but he never did. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at the New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented.”

The video quickly went viral, with multiple news organizations highlighting the challenges faced by immigrants in the U.S and the evident human rights violations.

Responding to the incident, the Indian Embassy in the U.S. posted on X on June 9: “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.”

In response to the Embassy’s statement, Jain asked: “I'm still curious to know what happened to this kid. Was he ever reunited with his parents?”

Since taking office as the President of the United States, Donald Trump has issued a slew of orders tightening the rules against immigrants. Scores of students who pursue higher education are living in fear and anxiety as their activities are constantly monitored. Even the smallest of mistake could trigger their deportation procedure.

Here more videos and @IndianEmbassyUS need to help here. This poor guy was speaking in Haryanvi language. I could recognise his accent where he was saying “में पागल नहीं हूँ , ये लोग मुझे पागल साबित करने में लगे हुए हे” pic.twitter.com/vV72CFP7eu — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025