Agent: Delay In US Premieres Feared!

'Agent' might not be able to take advantage of the buzz it has got. Its US Premieres might get delayed due to the non-delivery of content.

Producer Anil Sunkara is trying his best to get Surender Reddy and the entire team keep the content ready as soon as possible. They are racing against time.

Last-minute post-production works and other updates are still a challenge despite their constant work. The teams have been working on the post-production without a day's break for the past 30 days.

The film is slated to release worldwide on April 28. In Hyderabad, a couple of early shows are expected. Already, Sri Ramulu Theatre in Moosapet has opened bookings. Depending on the advance bookings, more theatres will be added.