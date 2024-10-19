Telugu Actress Ananya Nagalla Slams Casting Couch Rumors

The casting couch controversy continues to plague the film industry, with opinions divided on its existence. Recently, Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla addressed the sensitive topic at a movie press meet, delivering a powerful rebuke to rumors.

Setting the Record Straight

When asked about the prevalence of casting couch in the industry and whether she had to make "commitments" to secure roles, Ananya swiftly countered, "How can you be so sure about this 'commitment' process?" She emphatically denied experiencing or witnessing such practices, labeling them "100 percent wrong" and "bull sh*t."

A Call for Positivity

Ananya emphasized the importance of focusing on the positive aspects of the industry, rather than perpetuating negative stereotypes. "There's half negative and half positive in everything, but we tend to highlight the negative," she noted.

Challenging Rumors and Speculation

The actress challenged the notion that remuneration differs based on "commitments," asserting, "You're speaking from hearsay, while I'm speaking from experience. There's no such thing." Ananya's bold response aims to shift the narrative and promote a more accurate understanding of the industry.

Industry Professionals Weigh In

Ananya's stance sparks a broader conversation about the responsibilities of actors, technicians, and media representatives during press meets. Shouldn't the focus be on the movie itself, rather than sensationalized questions?



