A Tollywood First: Nani rolls out 'Dhoom Dhaam' song from 'Dasara' in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Tollywood star Nani is pulling out all the stops to promote his first pan-India movie 'Dasara'. After a grand first-of-its-kind trailer launch in Lucknow, the makers launched the film's music in Mumbai, the first in the city, with a spectacular event that introduced audiences to the rowdy mass anthem - Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi) from the movie.

The trailer launch started with the grand entry of Nani who came to the stage on a truck. He was accompanied by another South favourite Rana Daggubati who was part of the launch in support of the film

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, 'Dhoom Dhaam' (Hindi) is being described as the 'massiest local street song' and an out-and-out high energy, dance track with uptempo beats.

The song received a massive positive reception and drove audiences into frenzy, which is not surprising since the song has already gained popularity ever since the teaser dropped and has been trending on reels.

Nani said: "Audiences have eagerly been waiting for Dhoom Dhaam ever since they heard bits of it in the teaser. It is filled with fast beats, a lot of energy and a complete masala track and has been shot on a massive scale."

"Shooting this track was an incredible experience and there is a strong element of brotherhood and friendship that comes out strongly in 'Dhoom Dhaam'," actress Keerthy Suresh, who is the female lead in 'Dasara', said.

Deekshith Shetty said: "The reception we've received for 'Dhoom Dhaam' is overwhelming and we are confident this track will be a regular at every celebration and occasion with its addictive beats and tune."

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, 'Dasara' takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

Stepping into the shoes of Dharani, a hustler driven by his ambition and love, South superstar Nani in this action-packed entertainer grapples with the village's best kept secrets.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri 'Dasara' stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar.

The film's music is composed Santhosh Narayanan while cinematography done by Sathyan Sooryan Isc.

The movie is all set for its big nationwide release on March 30.

