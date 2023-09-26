TN's Madurai district reports 79 dengue cases in Sep

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) With 79 dengue cases reported this month alone, the health administration in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has heightened preventive measures to stall the spread of the disease.

While there were no fatalities, the increase in 30 cases more when compared to August has led to concerns among the health authorities.

Last month, the district had registered 49 cases.

Administration authorities told IANS that a rapid response team along with local health official have been conducting fever camps in all the 13 blocks of Madurai's rural areas.

Meanwhile, one team is taking care of the fever camp in the district's urban area.

The district health department has also directed workers to clean unhygienic places and clear water logging.

The district administration will also issue notices to shop owners and residents who fail to maintain the hygiene in their surroundings.

The public has also been warned not to try self medication for fever related diseases and instead visit primary health centres or hospitals immediately.

The health department officials have also called on people to cover water containers to prevent the Aedes mosquitos from breeding.

A ward dedicated to dengue patients has been set up in Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai and 40 beds have been allocated.

