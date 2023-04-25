TN starts survey to shut 500 liquor shops

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government officials said that the state excise department commenced a survey on Tuesday to shut down 500 liqour shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister, V. Senthil Balaji, had in the legislative assembly said a few days ago during a debate that steps have been taken to shut down 500 liquor shops in the state.

It has been reported that TASMAC shops near places of worship, schools, colleges and those that generate low income would be identified by conducting surveys and then steps would be taken to shut them down.

There are 5329 retail outlets in Tamil Nadu owned by the state government body TASMAC, and out of these 500 will be shut down.

Senthil Balaji had also said that since the DMK government assumed office, 96 TASMAC outlets have been shut down. According to the minister, these outlets were shut down as they were functioning by flouting rules including near the places of worship, schools and other educational institutions.

It is to be noted that the TASMAC liquor sale for the year 2022-23 has touched Rs 44,098.56 crore while the sale figures was Rs 36,050.65 crore during the previous financial year, a whopping increase of 27 percent.

