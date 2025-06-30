TN to roll out 23 micro vans for tribal school students in six districts

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) In a move aimed at improving access to education in remote tribal areas, the Tribal Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu will soon begin operating 23 micro vans covering 56 primary schools across six districts.

The initiative targets tribal regions in Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Erode, and the Nilgiris. It is expected to benefit over 2,000 children who currently face numerous challenges, including dangerous forest paths, unreliable transportation, and harsh weather conditions on their daily journeys to school.

“For years, one of the challenges we have observed is that students often do not return to school after long weekends or term holidays, even though all tribal schools have residential facilities,” said an official from the department.

“This issue, coupled with difficult terrain and safety concerns along forest routes, leads to gradual dropouts and prolonged absenteeism, severely impacting learning outcomes,” he said.

In response, the state government has issued an order allocating Rs 3.6 crore for the procurement of the 23 micro vans. The move follows a pilot project launched at the end of the previous academic year, which saw micro vans operating to four schools in the Kalvarayan Hills of Kallakurichi district.

According to the government, the pilot project led to a significant improvement in student attendance, prompting officials to expand the initiative statewide.

Under the scheme, clusters of nearby schools have been identified so that each van can cover multiple schools in a single route. “The scheme has been designed in such a way that it benefits the maximum number of children possible,” the official said.

The micro vans are expected to begin operations within the next two months. They will be run in partnership with NGOs operating in these districts to ensure effective implementation and monitoring.

Stories of children trekking long and treacherous forest paths to access education remain common in many tribal areas across Tamil Nadu. Officials hope that this transport initiative will address these long-standing barriers, reduce dropout rates, and ensure consistent attendance. “We want to make sure that children are not deprived of an education simply because of where they live,” added the official.

