TN rejuvenating 3,900 tanks under massive restoration drive

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) In a major step towards improving water security and reviving traditional water bodies, the Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has embarked on an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate nearly 5,000 minor irrigation tanks across the state.

The large-scale restoration works are being carried out with a combined effort of government funding and collaboration with voluntary organisations.

According to official sources, of the total target of 5,000 tanks, work has already commenced on around 3,260 tanks with financial support from the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. Additionally, 706 tanks are being restored by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and voluntary agencies at a cost of Rs 45.39 crore.

The objective of the project is to enhance the water storage capacity of these tanks through comprehensive restoration measures, which include desilting, deepening, bund strengthening, and the introduction of eco-friendly technologies for wastewater treatment and groundwater recharge.

One of the most active districts in the initiative is Chengalpattu, which has a dense network of water bodies. The district administration has launched the ‘Mission Blue-Green Chengalpattu’ under which around 200 out of 500 identified minor irrigation tanks are being revived.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) noted that many of these tanks had not been dredged for nearly two decades. The district administration has also invited voluntary organisations to apply for no-objection certificates to take up rejuvenation works on 388 more tanks.

One of the major partners in this mission is the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), which has committed to restoring 100 minor irrigation tanks in the district.

“Innovative, sustainable techniques are being used. For instance, in Mannivakkam Tamaraithangal tank, a root-zone plant-based filtration system has been installed to naturally treat domestic wastewater and improve groundwater recharge,” said an official.

The DRDA aims to complete most of the ongoing works by early October, significantly increasing the water-holding capacity of the tanks before the northeast monsoon sets in.

A civic activist from Chitlapakkam urged the government to conduct a comprehensive survey of water bodies and their catchment areas to prevent future encroachments and ensure better planning.

“Restoration efforts must be sustained and properly documented to ensure they benefit farmers and nearby communities,” he said.

Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI, said the organisation is currently working on reviving nearly 165 water bodies across Tamil Nadu. “Our approach includes boundary demarcation, bund strengthening using excavated silt, and creating nesting islands for birds. For flood-prone tanks, we are installing recharge boxes and injection wells to improve water retention and flood management.”

As part of these efforts, solar-powered aerators are being installed in 25 tanks, including the Keelkattalai Lake, to enhance water quality through increased oxygenation.

The rejuvenation works are being implemented in various water bodies such as Ozhhalur Kadaperi, Polambakkam Periya Eri, Arasankazhani, Kalvoy Raman Eri, Rathinamangalam Eri, and Sonalur Thangal. Similar initiatives are also underway in other districts, including Erode, Sivagangai, and Tiruvallur.

With a focus on sustainable revival and long-term ecological benefits, Tamil Nadu’s tank restoration programme marks a significant step towards securing the state’s water future amid changing climate patterns and increasing urbanisation.

