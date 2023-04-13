TN poll official writes to ECI on DMK's membership enrolment drive

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo, has forwarded a complaint by AIADMK functionary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar over the DMK collecting voter IDs for its membership campaign to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sahoo has written to the Director (ICT) of the ECI, Ashok Kumar, seeking action in the matter.

In his complaint submitted to Sahoo, Nirmal Kumar has alleged that the DMK has set a target to enrol two crore new members for which it has launched a membership drive through the web portal www.udanpirappu.com.

Kumar was the IT cell head of the Tamil Nadu BJP before joining the AIADMK after resigning from the saffron camp citing differences with the party's state unit chief K. Annamalai.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that voter IDs were being used by the DMK as mandatory record for enrolment, adding that these may be used for addition and deletion of in the voters' list based on the ruling party's convenience.

He also claimed that such sensitive information can be used to manipulate the voters' list.

