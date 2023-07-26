TN Police seize exotic birds used by circus company without permit

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore police seized two exotic birds from a circus company as it did not have a permit from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The birds, two yellow-crested cockatoos, were seized on Tuesday night and sent to the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris for rehabilitation.

This is following a case registered last week following a complaint by an animal rights activist that the circus company was illegally exhibiting exotic birds and dogs and that they were subjected to cruelty.

The proprietor and manager of the company were booked on the basis of the complaint lodged by the founder of an animal rights organisation, People for Cattle in India (PFCI),

Arun Prasanna said that a certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India is essential under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules 2001, for animals and birds used in circuses.

According to the police, the company had not maintained a performing animals registration certificate (PARC) for the two cockatoos as per the report of a veterinarian of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The circus was using 12 dogs, five African grey parrots, two yellow-crested cockatoos, and one golden macaw. The company had appointed a registered veterinarian for the treatment and well-being of the dogs and birds.

