TN Police arrest prime accused in murder of four of family

Chennai , Sep 7 (IANS) Police on Thursday early morning nabbed the main accused in the murder of four members of a family in Tamil Nad's Tiruppur.On Wednesday the Tiruppur police team had found out the location of the main accused, Venkatesh in Tirunelveli.

According to police, Venkatesh tried to escape by throwing wet mud at the special police team. Police fired at his legs and then took him into custody.

He is now admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical college where he will be operated upon to remove the bullets.

On Sunday, Senthilkumar (47), mother Pushpavathi (68), aunt Ratnamma (58) and his cousin and local BJP leader, MohanRaj (46) were hacked to death allegedly by Venkatesh and his accomplices..

Police said that Venkatesh was a driver with Senthilkumar and he was sacked from the job a couple of months ago. He used to daily consume liquor along with a few friends in the pathway to Senthil’s house. On Sunday, Senthilkumar questioned this and an infuriated Venkatesh hacked him to death. His family members came to the rescue of Senthilkumar and they were also hacked leading to the death of all the four.

Family members, friends, relatives and the BJP cadre had protested against the delay in arresting the accused. The arrest of Venkatesh is a major breakthrough for the Tirupur police.

Sources in police told IANS that the other accomplices of Venkatesh would be arrested soon from their hideouts.

—IANSaal/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.