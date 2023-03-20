TN health minister urges people to stick to Covid protocol

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday asked the people to maintain Covid protocol after a slight increase in cases was noted.

In a statement, the minister said that there was a slight increase in the Covid cases in the state and people need to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol to prevent any further escalation.

He said that people must wear masks, keep safe distance and sanitize hands regularly.

On March 19, Tamil Nadu reported 363 active cases with 73 fresh cases. A total of 39 people were discharged from across the state after being tested negative.

The state has, however, not reported any deaths.

The state public health department has also directed the district health authorities to monitor the situation in their respective areas and create proper awareness on sticking to Covid-19 protocol.

Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS said, "There is a slight increase in Covid-19 cases, but there is nothing to worry. People must stick to the Covid protocol, including wearing masks, safe distancing and washing hands regularly."

The minister also said that there is not much escalation in the cases and no deaths have been reported recently, but called upon the people to be alert on any developments.

The state health department authorities also told IANS that the department was monitoring the situation, and added that all measures have been taken for any medical emergency.

