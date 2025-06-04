TN farmers to hold statewide protest on June 10 over mango price crash

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has announced a statewide protest on June 10, demanding immediate government intervention to address the steep fall in mango procurement prices that has left thousands of cultivators in financial distress.

The protest will be held simultaneously across all major mango-producing districts, including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Dindigul, and Theni.

The farmers are urging the state government to convene a tripartite meeting involving farmer representatives, traders, and government officials to fix a fair and stable procurement price for mangoes.

“Mango cultivation is a key agricultural activity in these regions. Although the past few years have seen lower yields due to erratic weather, this year has brought a good harvest. Unfortunately, farmers are unable to reap the benefits due to abysmally low market prices,” said Sami Natarajan, state General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, in a statement.

He alleged that traders, acting as a cartel, have drastically reduced procurement prices. “Currently, even ripe mangoes are not being purchased at Rs 4 per kilogram. This is far below the cost of cultivation and is driving small and marginal farmers into deep financial trouble,” he said.

The Association has urged the government to urgently fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mangoes to ensure growers are not exploited by market forces.

In addition, the Association has demanded compensation for farmers who have suffered losses due to the price crash. Sami Natarajan also stressed the need for long-term infrastructural support to safeguard the future of mango farmers.

“The government should establish pulp processing units, cold storage facilities, and marketing infrastructure to stabilise income and reduce post-harvest losses,” he said.

He warned that unless the government intervenes decisively, the current crisis could push many farmers away from mango cultivation, which would adversely impact the rural economy of several districts.

With mango season currently at its peak, farmers are racing against time to sell their produce before it perishes.

The June 10 protest is expected to draw widespread participation and marks a significant escalation in farmers’ demand for a structured, fair procurement mechanism in the horticulture sector.

