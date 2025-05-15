TN farmers begin preparations for Kurivai paddy cultivation amid promising monsoon forecast

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) With the India Meteorological Department forecasting an early onset of the southwest monsoon, farmers across Tamil Nadu have begun preparations for the Kuruvai paddy cultivation season.

The promising storage levels at the Mettur Dam, along with intermittent summer showers in the catchment areas, have further encouraged farmers in the Delta districts to commence early field work.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has swung into action.

Officials have begun stocking up on seeds of short-duration paddy varieties and preparing for large-scale distribution to meet the expected demand.

It may be recalled that in 2024, Tamil Nadu achieved a historic milestone in Kuruvai paddy cultivation by covering approximately 5.599 lakh acres (about 2.27 lakh hectares) — the highest in 48 years.

This record acreage was made possible primarily due to the timely release of water from the Mettur Dam on June 12, the traditional date for starting Kuruvai cultivation, and the early arrival of the southwest monsoon which ensured ample water supply.

The Delta region, the heartland of Kuruvai cultivation, contributed significantly to last year’s achievement with the following acreages: Thanjavur saw cultivation in 1.30 lakh acres, Tiruvarur in 92,500 acres, Mayiladuthurai 90,000 acres, Tiruchy 16,105 acres and Nagapattinam 3,750 acres.

These figures were further supported by increased dependence on groundwater in areas where Cauvery water was insufficient or delayed.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, officials remain optimistic. As of May 11, 2025, the water level at the Mettur Dam stood at 108.30 feet significantly higher than the corresponding period last year.

The favourable monsoon forecast has led to expectations that the area under Kuruvai cultivation may surpass 2024 levels.

Agriculture department officials confirmed that arrangements are in place to supply farmers with seeds of all recommended short-term paddy varieties, including CO 51, CO 55, ASD 16, ASD 21, TPS 5, and ADT 36.

Although traditional varieties such as ADT 36 and ASD 16 do not qualify for government subsidies, they remain popular among farmers for their specific agronomic benefits.

Officials also noted that a special Kuruvai cultivation package is expected to be announced by the government shortly.

In addition to seed supply, a considerable volume of fertilisers is being stocked to support farmers throughout the season.

Seed distribution will be based on farmers’ preferences to ensure they receive the varieties best suited to their local conditions.

