TN DVAC raids 16 places linked to ex-AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu government was raiding 16 places linked to AIADMK leader and former MLA, B. Sathyanarayanan, in a case related to a disproportionate assets case.



The investigating agency registered the case on Tuesday against the former MLA for amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 2.64 crore which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the case, the DVAC raided 16 places linked to the former MLA, including premises in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Supporters of the former MLA, including AIADMK cadres, have gathered around at this T- Nagar residence where the DVAC sleuths are conducting a raid along with other premises in Coimbatore and Chennai.

