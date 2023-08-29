'Titli' actor Anshul Bammi to enter 'Pandya Store' as an impersonator

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Anshul Bammi, who currently essays the role of a cop Ankit Patel in ‘Titli’, is all set to enter ‘Pandya Store’.

Anshul said: "I'm currently shooting for Titli as a cop and enjoying my journey as Ankit Patel. I shoot for it for a maximum of 14 to 15 days so I can easily shoot for another show as well. Hence I'm happy to get another show, Pandya Store.”

“This is a successful show on Star Plus and I'm excited to become part of it. Shooting for two shows is not an easy task but I'm happy to challenge myself. I'm looking forward to a new journey with a new character."

The actor who previously acted in Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, will essay the role of Chiku, who happens to be an impersonator introduced by Amba Makwana (Ananya Khare) as his son to capture power over Pandya Store.

He continued, "I'm playing Chiku, who's adopted son in the family but is living away. As no one has seen him before as an adult. Amba plans to introduce me as him. My role is very interesting at times it's comedy, at times positive and my intentions are all negative. It's a show things unfolds with TRP ratings so I'm unaware about his future but currently I'm enjoying shooting for same. For a single character I'm getting to play different shades."

The show stars Kruttika Desai, Rohit Chandel, Ankur Nayyar, Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, Abhishek Sharma in lead roles and airs the story of four brothers from a middle class family who earns their livelihood from their family business 'Pandya Store'

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.