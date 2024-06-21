Tina Datta: Yoga has made me physically fitter, mentally stronger

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on Friday, actress Tina Datta said that yoga has been a game-changer for her as she has become physically fitter and mentally stronger.

The initiative for "Yoga Day" was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 United Nations address. After which, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since 2015.

On the tenth year of International Yoga Day, Tina said: "I started practicing yoga during the lockdown, and my love for it just keeps growing. Yoga has been a game-changer for me in many ways. Physically, it has made me fitter, and mentally, it has made me stronger.”

She shared: “Not many know that I used to get sick really easily. I would wake up with a cold, fever, or chills randomly without any reason. But ever since I started doing yoga, I don't remember the last time I had a common cold, fever, or cough.”

The actress, who gained the spotlight by playing Ichcha in the TV show “Uttaran”, shared that her journey with yoga commenced as a way to stay active during the lockdown, however, it quickly became a daily routine.

"At first, it was just a way to pass the time and stay healthy when gyms were closed. But soon, I realised that yoga was more than physical exercise. It became a holistic practice that benefited both my body and mind," she said.

“It is soul-refreshing and cleanses your mind, body, and soul completely. There's less negativity in life, and you get to see things from a different, more positive perspective. There's more clarity when negative thoughts do not surround you, and that's what yoga helps you attain. There's nothing like yoga for me. I swear by it," she said.

The actress shared how yoga has brought a sense of balance to her erratic life.

"In an industry where stress and pressure are constant companions, yoga has been my sanctuary. It helps me stay grounded and calm, no matter what challenges come my way," she added.

On the work front, Tina was seen in the show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”. She was also seen in the 14th edition reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan.

