Timothee Chalamet also wanted to be cast in 'Barbie'

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Director Greta Gerwig dropped a surprising announcement when she revealed that during mid-production of 'Barbie', actor Timothee Chalamet had walked in and told her that he too wanted to be a part of the project.

Greta revealed that not only was the ‘Dune’ actor greatly interested in the film, but was rather disappointed that he wasn't cast.

The 27-year old actor had apparently also wanted to portray one version of the many Ken dolls in Barbieland.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Gerwig said: "Timothee did come by the set during production and then said, 'I should have been in the ‘Barbie’ movie'. And I was like, 'I know! Why aren't you in this?''

This was due to Chalamet himself being a good singer who would have perfectly fit the movie with both his acting, age and singing abilities.

Prior to that, the filmmaker had previously told CinemaBlend that Chalamet and her muse Saoirse Ronan were courted for cameo appearances in ‘Barbie’ but scheduling conflicts got in the way much to her and Timothee’s disappointment.

She went on to reveal that these delays very much annoyed her, adding “But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Chalamet was unable to appear in the ‘Barbie’ film as production for the movie occurred around the same time he was shooting for the films ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Wonka’ which also clashed with the release date of ‘Barbie’ which was competing against ‘Oppenheimer’, and to avoid losses both Timothee and Ronan were unable to get cast.

Chalamet and Ronan were far from the only actors who couldn’t make ‘Barbie’ fit into their schedule, as the film’s casting directors revealed last month on ‘Saturday Night Live’ that Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Emmy winner Dan Levy were also interested in being cast as Ken dolls, but scheduling logistics prevented the castings from happening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.