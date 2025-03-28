Tigmanshu Dhulia to return as leader of Eye Gang in ‘CID’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is known for ‘Gangs of wasseypur’, ‘Shagird’ and others, is set to return as the ruthless and infamous Barbosa, the leader of Eye Gang on the television show ‘CID’.

The new track in the show marks his return after 6.5 years, and his only mission is to complete its unfinished business of dismissing the CID bureau. This time, the Eye Gang’s sinister plan will send shockwaves to the CID team.

Talking about his comeback, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “When I first joined ‘CID’, 6.5 years ago, I was a bit apprehensive. I wondered if I would be overshadowed, but to my surprise, it turned out to be an incredible experience, and the audience truly appreciated my character Barbosa and the Eye Gang”.

He further mentioned, “Due to popular demand, I’ve been called back, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. My journey with ‘CID’ has been phenomenal, the entire team is exceptionally talented, and their level of professionalism is unparalleled. It’s rare to find such dedication in this industry. What makes it even more special is that most of the crew, from the technicians to the artists, are familiar faces, which makes returning feel like coming home. I’m absolutely loving the experience”.

His return marks a pivotal moment in the show with a storyline packed with edge-of-the-seat suspense, heart-pounding action, and shocking twists that will leave viewers gasping.

Expressing his excitement about reprising the iconic role, Tigmanshu shared, “This time, I return with a clear mission, and I’m fully prepared. My character is more intense than ever—sharp, unpredictable, and always one step ahead”.

“At any given moment, he could turn the tables, and that unpredictability makes him more dangerous. There’s a certain stylized edge to Barbosa this time, which adds to the thrill of playing him. I’m having an absolute blast portraying this role, and I can promise viewers that I’ve come back with a bang. I can promise that the upcoming episodes will be nothing short of a thrilling roller coaster ride”, he added.

‘CID’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.