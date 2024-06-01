A thrilling live-action debut for India's beloved little hero - IANS Rating: ****

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' is a delightful animated adventure that brings to life beloved characters from Indian folklore. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, this film takes audiences on an epic journey filled with action, magic and friendship, starring Yagya Bhasin, Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Bishnoi, and a talented supporting cast.

The narrative thrusts Bheem and his friends into an epic time-travelling journey 1,000 years into the past, to the enigmatic land of Sonapur. Their mission is to prevent the malevolent demon Damyaan from achieving immortality, a quest that will determine the fate of mankind.

The film begins with Skandi and Takshika's dark quest to resurrect Damyaan. They realise they need a brave and pure-hearted soul, which leads to the introduction of Chhota Bheem in a breathtaking sequence where he battles wolves in a snowy mountain setting, with the invigorating 'Dum Hai' score enhancing the dramatic value of the scene.

Back in Dholakpur, Bheem's companions -- Kalia, Dholu Bholu, Chutki, Jaggu and Raju -- engage in their usual mischievous antics. Bheem's return heralds a new adventure as Raja Indravarma tasks them with exploring Sonapur, which is rumoured to be brimming over with gold. Their journey takes a perilous turn when they unwittingly free Damyaan, ensnaring the world in imminent danger.

With Guru Shambu's guidance, Bheem must now confront Damyaan and prevent his apocalyptic plans. The movie's second half is a roller-coaster of action-packed scenes and time-travel escapades as Bheem and friends race against time to save humanity.

Yagya Bhasin captures the essence of Chhota Bheem with a charismatic and engaging performance. Anupam Kher's portrayal of Guru Shambu is a standout, bringing wisdom and gravitas to the role. Makarand Deshpande and the rest of the supporting cast, including Navneet Kaur, Megha Chilaka and Mukesh Chhabra, add depth and vibrancy to the story.

Rajiv Chilaka, the creator of Chhota Bheem, transitions his vision seamlessly from animation to live-action. His direction ensures that the film remains true to its roots even as it offers a brand new cinematic experience. The visual effects are impressive, elevating the fantastical elements of the story and creating a vivid, immersive world.

Raghav Sachar's musical composition is a nostalgic trip for long-time fans, with familiar tunes like the Chhota Bheem theme song and 'Jamboora; woven into the soundtrack.

The film's VFX are top-notch, particularly in the action sequences. They bring the epic battles and mystical landscapes to life.

'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' is an enthralling family entertainer that delivers on multiple fronts. It is an action-packed adventure filled with fun, high-quality visual effects and a nostalgic charm that will delight audiences of all ages. This film is an excellent pick for family outings, especially during school holidays and the summer season.

Film: Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan Duration: 105 minutes

Director: Rajiv Chilaka Cast: Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Bishnoi and Yagya Bhasin

IANS Rating: ****

