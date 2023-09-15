Three-year exemption to industry from shifting out of residential areas in Ludhiana: Mann

Ludhiana, Sep 15 (IANS) Granting three years' exemption to the industry from shifting out of residential areas here, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced complete overhaul of industrial focal points and industrial zones across the state to encourage industrial activity.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists here, the Chief Minister said the focal points and industrial zones are in a dilapidated condition, which is hampering the development of industries.

He said this will be soon overcome by ensuring comprehensive development of the focal points and industrial areas. Mann said a detailed blueprint has been prepared to facilitate the industrialists and give a facelift to the focal points.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to provide power meters and other basic amenities to the people residing in the colonies. He said the labour class and others living in these colonies will be given these meters and other facilities so that they can live comfortably.

Mann said access to basic civic amenities is the right of every individual and the government will ensure it by all means.

The Chief Minister also said the government has given a major relief to the industrialists aspiring to construct any building.

“If any industrialist aspires to construct a building by excavating a basement, he has to apply it on the Invest Punjab portal,” he said.

Mann said the permission for this will be given within 72 hours and even if it is not approved within this period, it will be deemed approved.

The Chief Minister also announced three years' exemption to the industry in Ludhiana for shifting from residential areas. He said the government will constitute a committee for deciding the status of such areas in the coming times.

Mann said the government is committed to provide a congenial atmosphere to the industry.

“The industry grows when they have faith in policies of the government, law and order is there and the state government is working untiringly for them,” he said.

Mann said the government will make all efforts to ensure that Punjab emerges as the front ranking state in the country in the industrial sector.

The Chief Minister also said that flight operations from Ludhiana to Hindon have already been started and now efforts will be made to give direct connectivity from the city to Delhi.

