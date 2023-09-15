Manipur violence: 4 Delhi Police officers placed at CBI disposal for probe

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Four officers, including three from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and one Inspector, have been designated by the Delhi Police to assist the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the investigation of FIRs pertaining to the Manipur violence.

The three IPS officers are Shweta Chauhan, Esha Pandey, Harendra Kumar Singh, and the Inspector is Parveen Kumar.

"This is in response to Ministry of Home Affairs' letter ……., I am directed to state that the four officers have been nominated by Delhi Police and their services are placed at the disposal of CBI for the purpose of investigation into the FIRs related to Manipur violence,” read the letter issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Pramod Kumar Mishra.

"This issues with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi," the letter, addressed to the CBI Director, read.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to designate courts in Guwahati to conduct trials in cases which were transferred to CBI by the Manipur government as they involved sexual violence against women and children.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that victims and witnesses in Manipur may get their statements recorded with these courts in Assam, through video conferencing.

The bench also allowed that applications pertaining to production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody, etc. may be conducted in online mode.

It directed that statements under Section 164 CrPC will be recorded in presence of a local magistrate in Manipur, while adding that applications seeking search and arrest warrants could be made by investigating agency through virtual mode.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that the Supreme Court may order transfer of the CBI cases including trial to any neighbouring state outside Manipur.

Investigation were transferred to the CBI in the disturbing incident where two young tribal women were paraded naked in Manipur along with other similar cases involving sexual violence against women and children after Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the viral videos on July 20.

Through an affidavit, the Union Government had then requested the top court to order transfer of the entire case including trial to any state outside Manipur. Also, it had sought a direction that the trial be concluded within a period of six months from the date of the filing of charge sheet by the CBI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.