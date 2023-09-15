Now play Pokemon GO game in Hindi in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Pokemon Company (TPC), along with game developer Niantic, on Friday launched its mobile gaming application Pokemon GO in Hindi in India.

The Pokemon Company also decided to strengthen its commitment to the India market by renaming over 800 Pokemon in Hindi to make Pokemon even more relatable for fans.

Users can now visit the official Pokedex page to access the new Hindi names and will soon be able to search for information and details related to all Pokemon in Hindi.

"The Hindi version of Pokemon GO will promote inclusivity, encourage engagement, and enable more players to embark on their Pokemon GO adventures. Since the launch of the game in 2016, we have added over five lakh Pokestops across India and the company also has been organising several on-ground activations," said Omar Tellez, VP for Emerging Markets, Niantic, here at the launch event.

Moreover, to celebrate Hindi localisation, Niantic is also hosting a month-long special event for Indian players. This in-game event will be packed with exciting features such as Field Research, Timed Research, and Bonuses with special rewards.

To increase accessibility for the Trainers across the country, Pokemon GO has also restructured the pricing for coin bundles on the Google Play and Apple Stores, as well as introduced an exclusive coin bonus for the Pokemon GO Web Store reiterating its commitment towards the Indian market.

"We believe the localisation into Hindi marks the starting point of a long journey to come. We aim to firmly establish ourselves in India with our long-term vision and hope to further enrich the Pokemon world hand-in-hand with the Pokemon fan community," said Takato Utsunomiya, Chief Operating Officer, The Pokémon Company.

In addition, TPC also launched a short film titled “The Journey of One Dream” in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, which can be viewed on the Pokemon Asia Official Youtube channel.

