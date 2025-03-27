Three inmates apprehended in Jaipur Jail for threatening Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Jaipur Police have apprehended three inmates from Jaipur Central Jail for issuing a death threat to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

The threat call was traced to the jail, prompting an immediate police operation, said officials.

Following the death threat call to the Deputy Chief Minister, the Lalkothi police station launched an investigation. Upon tracing the mobile phone’s location, it was found to be inside Jaipur Central Jail.

A police team was dispatched, and a search operation was conducted late Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning.

During the search, officers detained three inmates and recovered the mobile phone used to make the threat.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the incident, stating: "At around 4:30 PM on Wednesday, a call was received at the police control room, threatening to kill the Deputy Chief Minister. When the phone’s location was traced, it was found to be inside Jaipur Central Jail. A police team was sent to the jail, and on Thursday, three individuals were detained."

Another senior official addressed concerns about unauthorised mobile phones inside prisons and acknowledged the persistent issue, stating: "The smuggling of mobile phones inside jails is an ongoing problem. Despite regular searches and legal action, inmates continue to access mobile devices with the help of insiders."

He said that this is not the first such incident in Rajasthan when a senior leader has received a death threat.

Earlier on February 21, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also received a death threat from Dausa Jail. The accused, a prisoner in a POCSO case, made two calls to the police control room within a span of 10 minutes (12:45 AM - 12:55 AM) from Shyalwas Central Jail.

On July 27, 2024, a similar threat call was made to the Jaipur Police Control Room from Shyalwas Jail, targeting the Chief Minister.

Following the call against the Chief Minister, Jaipur Police’s special team seized mobile phones from the jail, and a case was registered against the prisoner who made the threat.

Additionally, a person who smuggled a SIM card into the jail was also arrested.

