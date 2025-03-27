Internal reservation: K’taka Cabinet approves interim report of Justice Nagamohan Das Commission

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the interim report submitted by the one-man commission headed by retired Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, which was constituted to study and recommend internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes.

Karnataka Law and Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, while addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall along with Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, explained the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting.

Minister H.K. Patil stated that the interim report submitted by the Nagamohan Das Commission has been accepted by the Cabinet. It has been decided that the responsibility of conducting the fresh survey will also be entrusted to the Nagamohan Das Committee and that the classification for internal reservation will be taken up on a fast-track basis.

He said that the committee’s tenure has been extended by two months to enable them to complete the survey within 60 days and submit the report.

Minister Patil further added: “The commission has made four major recommendations: conduct a fresh and scientific survey for the classification of sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes in Karnataka. Experts have opined that the new survey can be completed within 30 to 40 days using modern scientific tools and technology. The Commission recommended preparing a new questionnaire required for the survey, identifying the organisation to carry it out, and forming a high-level committee to oversee training and resource mobilisation for the survey.”

He said that based on the data collected from the new survey, classify sub-castes within the SC community according to the criteria outlined in the report and distribute available reservation quota accordingly, giving priority where needed.

Responding to media questions about what is new in the recommendations and whether a survey can be realistically conducted in two months, the ministers pointed out that Karnataka has over 6,000 panchayats and more than 300 wards.

“The Cabinet has directed that this task be undertaken intensively using modern technology under the supervision of the Chief Secretary. All necessary facilities will be provided to the commission to carry out the survey. A meeting of secretaries will be convened for this purpose,” he said.

The ministers reiterated that the Congress government is committed to ensuring the benefits of reservation and that accurate data must be collected to prevent any future legal hurdles.

“The aim is to implement internal reservation effectively for the eligible communities,” he said.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa also pointed out that past census data lack specific information on communities like Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, Adi Andhra, and other SC groups. Without this data, legal validation is difficult. Hence, the decision has been made to conduct a new survey within the two-month time frame.

