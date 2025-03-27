Gujarat: Vadodara Collector resolves seven cases during Swagat public grievance redressal program

Vadodara, March 27 (IANS) The Vadodara district administration conducted its Swagat public grievance redressal program at the Collector’s office, where District Collector Anil Dhameliya addressed public complaints and instructed officials to ensure timely resolution on Thursday.

The initiative, which serves as a crucial platform for citizens to voice their concerns directly to senior officials, led to the resolution of seven cases related to encroachments, rental property disputes, and inheritance issues.

The Swagat (State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) program was launched by the Gujarat government in April 2003 to provide an efficient and transparent mechanism for addressing public grievances.

The program operates at three levels – district, state, and taluka – ensuring that complaints are heard and resolved effectively. It is conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month, where citizens can present their issues directly to the administration.

The Swagat program leverages technology-based governance, enabling people to submit complaints online, which are then reviewed and addressed by the concerned departments.

Since its inception, the program has been instrumental in resolving thousands of public grievances and has earned national and international recognition for its efficiency.

During the recent Swagat session in Vadodara, the Collector took note of various grievances and ensured that all complaints were addressed with the participation of relevant department officials.

The session saw the resolution of seven key cases, including disputes over land encroachments, rental agreements, and inheritance-related conflicts.

The Collector emphasised that only those complaints which are not under judicial consideration should be brought to the Swagat forum to avoid legal complications.

He urged citizens to make use of the program to seek resolution for their concerns in a non-litigious manner. Senior government officials, including District Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand, District Development Officer Mamta Hirpara, and Resident Additional Collector B.S. Patel, were present to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach to grievance resolution.

The presence of these officials underscored the government’s commitment to addressing public issues in a structured and accountable manner.

