Three fraudsters arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Police in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district, on Saturday, arrested three fraudsters who pretended to sell and purchase vehicles and promised government jobs.

A police statement said that in a significant breakthrough, the Kreeri Police Station in Baramulla apprehended a gang of three fraudsters who preyed on unsuspecting individuals in the Baramulla area.

The gang's modus operandi involved cheating people under the guise of selling and purchasing vehicles and promising government jobs in reputable institutions like banks and government departments.

Acting swiftly, police registered an FIR and took three accused persons into custody.

The three persons arrested are identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, resident of Thindma; Firdous Ahmad Mir alias Sameer Khan, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Mughalpora, Tangmarg, currently residing in Chanpora, Srinagar; and Syed Akther, son of Abdul Rasheed, resident of Sonlipora, Tanmarg.

The accused are currently under police custody and further investigation is underway. Additional arrests are expected as the probe unfolds.

“This successful operation demonstrates the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to protecting citizens from fraudulent activities and ensuring justice for the victims,” said police.

