Three dead in sofa manufacturing factory fire in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Nov 26 (IANS) At least three people died after a massive fire broke out at a sofa manufacturing factory in the Beta 2 area of Greater Noida, here on Tuesday, officials said.

Fire brigade teams promptly reached the site and brought the blaze under control.

Upon conducting a search operation after extinguishing the flames, three individuals were discovered in critical condition inside the premises. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the police informed.

According to the police, the fire occurred at Factory Number 4G, which specialises in sofa manufacturing, under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 Police Station.

The fire brigade and local police responded swiftly to the emergency. After the fire was contained, a detailed search was conducted which revealed the deaths of the workers, whose bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The victims have been identified as Gulfam (23) from Raya in Mathura district, Mazhar Alam (29) from Barsoi in Katihar district, Bihar, and Dilshad (24) from Araria, Bihar. Their families have been informed about the tragic incident.

ADCP Ashok Kumar stated, “After receiving information about the fire in Factory No 4G under Thana Beta 2 area, the local police and fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue operations. During the search operation, the bodies of three persons were found in the factory. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem."

He said, all three victims were workers employed at the factory and were inside the premises when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire department.

The incident has raised questions about safety standards in industrial areas. The matte is being investigated whether there were adequate arrangements for fire-fighting in the factory or not.

