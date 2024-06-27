Three associates of gangsters Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) Punjab Police have averted possible target killings with the arrest of three shooters associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Kannu, Raghuveer Singh and Kulwinder Singh, alias Bittu.

Police recovered three pistols - one 9 mm and two of .32 bore, along with six cartridges and six magazines from their possession.

DGP Yadav said acting on intelligence inputs that associates of Bishnoi and Brar were planning to execute target killings in Bathinda district, Mohali and nearby areas, police teams launched an operation and laid a check post at Maur Chowk in Bathinda to nab the shooters.

He said the police had arrested the trio when they were coming towards Bathinda from Maur in their car and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Karandeep Kannu was directly in touch with Bishnoi and the recovered weapons were meant to be used by them to carry out target killings.

