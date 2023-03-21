Threats to Fadnavis' wife: Thane bookie, kin sent to seven-day police custody

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday shunted arrested bookie from Thane Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani to police custody till March 27.

Aniksha, the bookie's daughter and a fashionista who was arrested earlier, was produced before the court after her police remand ended on Tuesday, but Additional Sessions Judge D.D. Almale extended her custody till March 24.

The father-daughter-uncle trio has been arrested in connection with the attempts to threaten, bribe and blackmail banker-singer Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the father-daughter on February 20, after which the police had launched a probe. The matter came into public domain last week, sparking a huge political furore.

Among other things, Amruta Fadnavis has alleged in her complaint that Aniksha had befriended her, and lured her with a bribe of Rs 1 crore in return for a clean chit to her father Anil Jaisinghani, who was involved in criminal cases.

Moving quickly, a Mumbai Police team had rushed to Thane and picked up Aniksha from her Ulhasnagar home on March 16. Later, she was arrested by the Malabar Hill police station.

Her fugitive father and uncle were arrested on March 20 from Kalol in Gujarat after a 720 km cross-district chase in the neighbouring state lasting for over three days.

According to the Mumbai Cyber Police, the tech-savvy Anil Jaisinghani has over 15 cases registered against him, and had been absconding since over five years. However, after the Fadnavis matter blew up, he was tracked and apprehended from Gujarat late on Sunday.

The accused trio has been slapped with various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.