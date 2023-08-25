Tholpavakuttu shadow puppetry artistes leave Badshah gushing praise

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) This weekend, 'India's Got Talent' will witness a brilliant spectacle of art and skill, as the top 14 contestants will present their best act to wow the judges.

The highlight of this episode is Badshah's reaction, who is visibly moved by the shadow puppetry act of Tholpavakuttu, an art form that is popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

After watching the act, Badshah says, "Usually, talent needs a platform, but this platform needs you. I think it's necessary to showcase our tradition, history and heritage to today's generation in your style."

The rapper added: "The purity and dedication in your art form are truly commendable and rarely seen on television. You are preserving not only the essence of your art form but also the culture of India.

"We are so proud to have you here. I don't think anyone else can match what you do."

Badshah's sentiments were shared by his fellow judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kirron Kher.

The puppeteers will be hiding in the shadows and weaving a narrative based on the 'Mahabharata', centered around Draupadi.

The episode will be doubly special for the Tholpavakuttu artistes. Their art will be elevated by the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) tag, which will be presented at the end of their performance.

