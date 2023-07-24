Thief absconding for 33 years arrested in Bihar

Patna, July 24 (IANS) Police in Bihar's Buxar district arrested a thief who had been absconding for the past 33 years.

The accused, identified as Jhanjhatua from Udiyanganj, was involved in many theft incidents in the 1990s but always evaded arrest.

Several warrants were also issued against him.

“We received a tip-off about Jhanjhatua that he was hiding in his home. Accordingly, we launched a raided and arrested the accused. He was absconding for the last 33 years and recognised as notorious thief in the region,” said Santosh Kumar, SHO of Krishna Brahma police station of Buxar.

The accused was produced in the court, which sent him to jail.

