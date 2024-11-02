There’s no bad blood between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum after split

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Actors Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, who underwent a sudden split, are cordial to each other.

The 35-year-old actress, 35, and the 44-year-old actor are believed to have split last weekend, almost exactly a year after they got engaged but they have "been in touch" and are remaining friendly, reports ‘Female First UK’.

An insider told Page Six, “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoe. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways. "They both handled the breakup very maturely but they came to a mutual (understanding) that they were better off friends than romantic partners”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz has no “hard feelings” towards Channing. The insider said, "He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy”.

Zoe and Channing met in 2021 while they were working together on the actress’ directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’, which came out in August and they announced their engagement after two years of dating in 2023.

However, their romance reportedly "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting the movie. An insider told Us Weekly, "Ultimately once the project ended, they saw they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped”.

Channing previously wed actress Jenna Dewan in 2009 and they divorced in 2018. They share a daughter Everly, 11. Meanwhile, Zoe married Karl Glusman in 2019 and they divorced in 2021.

Since the split, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star has “been in good spirits amidst the breakup, though pals say she has a lot on her mind.

The star, who “danced all night” at a private Halloween party, has been busy filming the upcoming movie ‘Caught Stealing’ in NYC with Austin Butler.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.