‘There are no difficult moments off the pitch’: Jose Mourinho

Istanbul, March 5 (IANS) Jose Mourinho, who has been under heavy scrutiny in Turkey after being sued for ‘racist comments’ by rival club Galatasaray, dismissed any thoughts of Fenerbahce being in a difficult moment. The derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce took a dark turn after the former accused the Portuguese head coach of making racist comments after he claimed that the match would have been a 'disaster' had there been a Turkish ref who was officiating the game.

“On the pitch, there have been difficult moments. We always respect our opponents, so yes, we've had problems on the pitch. The reason why we are 18 matches unbeaten is that we faced the difficult moments with courage, humility, and a good spirit. Outside of the pitch, I don't think we have had a difficult moment,” said Mourinho in a press conference.

Mourinho has made his dislike of the standards of officiating in the country very public since he came to Turkey at the beginning of the current season. His club also backed Mourinho’s comments by releasing a statement and labelled Galatasray’s allegations as a ‘malicious approach.’

Ahead of Fenerbahce's Europa League Round of 16 clash against Scottish side Rangers, Mourinho was asked if he has even been thanked by the Rangers fans for his famous win over their biggest rivals, Celtic, in the final of the 2003 UEFA Champions League when Mourinho used to manage FC Porto.

“Not in Turkey, as I've not seen a Scottish person. Maybe tonight or tomorrow. But yes, in London and the south of Portugal, some Rangers fans come up to me. That was my first big European final, but I have respect for both big clubs.

"They both have an incredible history. I've friends from both clubs - the green and the blue. I know it is going to be difficult but I am happy to play against a Scottish team. I look forward to going to Scotland next week,” he said.

