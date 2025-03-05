Congress sets up new dept to manage party assets, appoints Vijay Inder Singla as in-charge

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) In a significant move, the Congress on Wednesday established a new department aimed at overseeing its assets and properties across the country. The party has appointed Vijay Inder Singla, a former Punjab minister and ex-MP from Sangrur, as the in-charge of this department.

Singla, who also serves as the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), will continue to hold both roles.

A statement from AICC general secretary, organisation, K.C. Venugopal, confirmed the decision. "Congress president has constituted a new AICC department to oversee the Congress party's assets and properties across the country and has appointed Vijay Inder Singla as the AICC in-charge of the department with immediate effect. He will also continue as the joint treasurer of the AICC," the statement read.

This new department is part of the Congress party's broader efforts to manage and secure its resources across the nation, say political analysts. The decision comes at a time when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is urging party leaders to take proactive steps regarding properties that were once under the party’s control but were lost after the first split in its ranks.

During the inauguration of the new party headquarters at Indira Bhawan, Kharge had called on party leaders to pursue legal recourse to reclaim these valuable assets.

Kharge also stressed the need for strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level. "I urge party leaders to have the party headquarters in every district," he said, outlining his vision for a more organised and accessible party structure throughout India. The establishment of this new department signals a renewed focus on safeguarding Congress’ assets and revitalising its presence at the local level, according to sources.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.