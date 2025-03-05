Champions Trophy: Young and Kane helped me get through the ebbs and flows, says Ravindra

Lahore, March 5 (IANS) After top-scoring with 108 off 101 balls in New Zealand’s mammoth score of 362/6 in 50 overs of their second semi-final against South Africa, left-handed opener Rachin Ravindra credited Will Young and Kane Williamson for helping him sail through the various turns in the innings.

At the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Ravindra notched up his fifth ODI century – all of them coming in ICC events, and second in this competition. He has now become the only men’s batter to score his first five ODI centuries in ICC tournaments, as New Zealand posted the highest score in history of the Champions Trophy.

“I guess it was the partnerships, Young and Kane helped me get through the ebbs and flows. At times my timing wasn’t so great, but Kane helped me get through that phase. He's a classy player (Kane), fun to watch him bat from the other end. At times, the ball held a bit and the bowlers also bowled good lines and lengths,” said Ravindra in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara have scored more hundreds in ICC ODI tournaments than Ravindra. The 25-year-old also added 164 off 154 balls for the second wicket with Williamson, who made 102 off 94 deliveries, his 15th century in this format.

Ravindra, who bowls handy left-arm spin bowling, also hoped using slower balls will help New Zealand’s bowlers in restricting South Africa to a low total and seal their spot for the title clash against India in Dubai on March 9.

“Hopefully, the ball will continue to hold onto the surface a bit more under lights. The pitch held up at times, looked a bit crumbly, so the key will be to bowl into the surface, use the cutters and variations,” he concluded.

