Thank you, Delhi Capitals, says actor Ram Charan

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan has thanked the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, whose promo for their match against Sun Risers Hyderabad on Monday night was based on a recreation of the First Shot video of the actor's much-awaited upcoming film 'Peddi'.

Taking to his X timeline, Ram Charan, quoting the promo video of Delhi Capitals, said, "Thank you @DelhiCapitals for the massive recreation of #PeddiFirstShot. Wishing you all the best for today's match. Just be prepared. @SunRisers might comeback stronger."

It may be recalled that the makers of ‘Peddi’, which is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, had recently released a First Shot Glimpse video of the film.

The clip begins with an electrifying atmosphere as a massive crowd erupts in cheers for "Peddi". Ram Charan makes a stunning, power-packed entrance, effortlessly carrying a bat slung over his shoulder while smoking a cigar—exuding an unmatched aura of confidence as he strides onto the cricket ground.

The sequence unfolds with Peddi’s dynamic actions -- running, jumping through vast paddy fields, and finally stepping onto the cricket field. His powerful move of stepping out of the crease, slamming the handle of the bat onto the ground, and knocking the ball out of the park delivers an adrenaline-charged moment that gives goosebumps and leaves you craving for more.

The visuals captured by R Rathnavelu were enhanced by AR Rahman's powerful tunes in the first shot.

Now, Delhi Capitals has released a video that seems to be on the same lines. The video, which the IPL franchise shared on X with a post saying, "Bas ek hi kaam hai - fight for Dilli. (There is just one job - Fight for Delhi), begins with K L Rahul saying, " How can we find a way to win? You come out of your own head and start thinking team, team, team..."

Then, there is a voice over that says that we only live once and that you live it in only one way. Whatever it is you need to do, you need to do it on this ground." Statements, like 'There is no backing down' and 'no excuses' get flashed in between shots of Delhi Capital players training for Monday's match. Finally, the video ends with a DC player playing a shot similar to the one played in the 'Peddi' video.

