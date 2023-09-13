Thane court sentences rapist of 5-year-old to 20 years jail

Thane, Sep 13 (IANS) A court in Maharashtra's Thane has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to labourer Suraj Balu Mahanto, 35, convicted of raping a 5-year-old girl five years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge, Pocso cases, V.V. Virkar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,300 on the convict.

"Since the punishment prescribed under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC is more severe compared to the penalties stipulated under POCSO, the accused is sentenced exclusively for the offense under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC," the judge held.

Section 376 (AB) carries a minimum sentence of 20 years for the offender.

In the incident, which took place in September 2018, Mahanto abducted the young child from near her residence before subjecting her to a brutal assault.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale, presented compelling evidence during the trial, ultimately leading to Mahanto's conviction. The court, in its judgment, acknowledged the prosecution's success in substantiating the charges against the accused.

