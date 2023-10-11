Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ trailer mutes swear word after controversy

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited action-thriller film ‘Leo’ is just days away. However, prior to its release the film received backlash over the Tamil actor using a swear word which was later muted out from the trailer after the controversy.

While the trailer with its high quality production, VFX, stunts, acting, and violence received massive acclaim from fans, Thalapathy used a swear word during a monologue in the trailer which left a considerable section of viewers disappointed, as they felt that because of the swearing ‘Leo’ may become unsuitable for kids.

However, the movie had already received an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification which meant that the film was already made ‘not suitable for kids’.

After reviewing the movie’s director’s cut at a special screening, the CBFC had made some minor edits, and as such while they didn’t delete almost any significant amount of content, the censors felt that the few cuts made the film certifiable for U/A certificate.

The trailer despite the muting has retained its A certificate, with some theatres having decided to still air the ‘uncensored’ version.

Despite the edits, however, director Lokesh Kangraj had earlier said on social media that the film will be a full on director’s cut, meaning that the movie that will be screened in theatres will be in accordance with Lokesh's original vision.

‘Leo’ dropped its trailer back on October 5, and aside from the one controversy surrounding the swear word, the trailer had received great praise overall.

An action-thriller film, the movie stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Surya, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. With a musicscore by Anirudh Ravichander who is fresh off the success of ‘Jawan’, ‘Leo’ will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

